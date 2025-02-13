South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

JUST IN: Johannesburg High Court closed due to water shortage

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

13 Feb 2025

11:43 am

Johannesburg is facing a severe water crisis, with 28 out of 61 reservoirs and towers at critically low levels or completely without water.

Gauteng high court in Joburg closed due to water shortage

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

The Johannesburg High Court has been temporarily closed due to a water shortage.

This comes as the city is facing a severe water crisis, with 28 out of 61 reservoirs and towers at critically low levels or completely without water.

More than 350 areas are affected.

Johannesburg High Court closure

The Office of the Chief Justice Madisa Maya on Thursday warned the public of the temporary closure.

“Members of the public, court users and legal practitioners are advised that the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Johannesburg, will temporarily close at 11am on Thursday, 13 February 2025, due to the ongoing water shortage affecting the greater Johannesburg area.

“Affected parties will be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day,” the Judiciary said.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Water Crisis: 28 Gauteng reservoirs ‘critically low’ or without enough water

Share this article

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg (COJ) Gauteng high court water crisis

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Unregistered SIM cards fuel more than 60% of extortion cases
News Portfolio committee calls for extension of Sassa Gold Card deadline
News ‘Go look after your Ankole at Phala Phala’: MPs slate Ramaphosa’s ‘recycled’ Sona promises
Politics Knives out for Shivambu: How genuine was Duduzile Zuma’s apology?
News President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to AfriForum meeting request

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp