JUST IN: Johannesburg High Court closed due to water shortage

Johannesburg is facing a severe water crisis, with 28 out of 61 reservoirs and towers at critically low levels or completely without water.

The Johannesburg High Court has been temporarily closed due to a water shortage.

More than 350 areas are affected.

Johannesburg High Court closure

The Office of the Chief Justice Madisa Maya on Thursday warned the public of the temporary closure.

“Members of the public, court users and legal practitioners are advised that the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Johannesburg, will temporarily close at 11am on Thursday, 13 February 2025, due to the ongoing water shortage affecting the greater Johannesburg area.

“Affected parties will be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day,” the Judiciary said.

*This is a developing story

