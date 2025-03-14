Buying justice: Kubayi appalled by the state of Palm Ridge court

Community members voiced frustration, where justice is alleged to be dispensed hastily and without due consideration.

The Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court has come under the spotlight for allegations of corruption, poor service delivery, and justice for sale.

Last year, Palm Ridge community members gathered outside the court to hand over a memorandum of demands to the court management, whom they accuse of corruption. The gathering was organised by a non-profit organisation called Kathorus Parliament.

Residents’ complaints about the apparent degradation of the court’s services led the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, to the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court this week.

‘Buying justice’

There the minister apologised to residents and acknowledged the failures in the system.

“The justice system cannot be a place where people are forced to ‘buy justice’. That is a direct violation of our constitution.

“I take full responsibility and will not stand idly by while citizens suffer at the hands of a broken system”.

Kubayi was also appalled by the poor handling of gender-based violence (GBV) case files, describing the conditions as “unacceptable” and demanding immediate corrective measures.

“The weaknesses I witnessed today confirm the complaints we have been receiving. I personally instructed that certain issues be addressed before I leave, and I will ensure follow-ups are made.”

Concerns

Kubayi spokesperson Terrence Manase said the minister expressed “deep concern over the state of affairs” at the place of justice and vowed to take decisive action to transform this court and others across the country.

“During her engagement with community members, court staff, and officials, Minister Kubayi was confronted with alarming issues, including reports of procedural violations, inadequate service delivery, and a lack of accountability.

“Community members voiced frustration, where justice is alleged to be dispensed hastily and without due consideration for victims’ rights,” Manase said.

Judicial conduct

Manase said residents also raised serious concerns about judicial conduct, including allegations that magistrates intimidate victims, exclude them from crucial discussions, and grant bail under questionable circumstances.

“Poor staff attitudes, lack of adherence to court principles, and systemic inefficiencies were also highlighted as key problems.

“The Minister acknowledged that some of these issues stem from a lack of support from the head office, further exacerbating frustrations at the court level,” Manase said.

Kubayi assured residents that immediate interventions and changes would be implemented at the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court as a matter of priority.

