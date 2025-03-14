Minister no longer visiting ‘problematic’ Masters Office because of the weather

Kubayi was expected to assess service delivery issues, which has faced ongoing complaints about inefficiencies.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi cancelled her scheduled visit to the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Masters Office on Friday at the last minute due to severe weather warnings in the province.

Kubayi was expected to assess service delivery issues at the office, which has faced ongoing complaints about inefficiencies and delays in processing deceased estates.

The delay comes as concerns mount over the Masters Office’s operations. Public and legal professionals frequently complain about backlogs and administrative inefficiencies.

Severe weather forces postponement

However, the department of justice and constitutional development announced on Thursday that the visit had been postponed indefinitely, citing the need to prioritise public safety.

“Due to the potential risks posed by severe weather conditions, this precautionary measure is necessary to protect all participants,” it said.

KZN has been experiencing heavy rainfall in recent days, which has caused flooding in several areas, road closures and infrastructure damage.

Heavy rains cause damage

In recent weeks, the heavy rainfall in the province caused devastating mudslides in KwaMakutha, claiming the lives of three family members who were trapped in their home when it collapsed.

Another child was swept away by a river in uShowe as rising water levels turned streets into hazardous waterways.

According to disaster management teams, the flooding has displaced several families, while roads and bridges in some areas remain impassable.

The eThekwini municipality’s disaster management and emergency services responded to incidents resulting in multiple fatalities across southern parts of Durban.

Weather warnings

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an orange level 6 warning on Wednesday for disruptive rain, warning of possible mudslides, impassable roads and potential loss of life in some areas.

The coastal regions between Ballito and KwaDukuza to Margate and Port Shepstone fall under the warning.

In KZN, rain is predicted to reach its maximum on Friday morning.

Saws warns that the disruptive rainfall has the potential to flood roads, bridges and other low-lying areas.

Minister urges caution

Kubayi acknowledged the significance of the visit and assured stakeholders that a new date would be communicated soon.

“In the meantime, she urges community members to heed weather warnings and prioritise their safety,” the department concluded.

