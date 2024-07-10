Cape Storm: WC braces for another day of heavy rain and flooding

The Western Cape, still reeling from the devastating effects of heavy rainfall and flooding, is preparing for another slippery wet day on Thursday.

The South African Weather Service on Tuesday warned of two more cold fronts approaching the region, bringing with them the possibility of further flooding and disruption.

“Two more cold fronts on the way towards the end of the week. Possible flooding for the Western Cape as the rain persists. For the rest of the country, fine and cool to warm conditions can be expected,” the weather service said.

Cape storm effects

Since the storm began, over 200mm of rain has been recorded, with a further 40-60mm expected on Thursday.

The persistent rain has destroyed infrastructure, with homes lost and roads closed. Newlands Cricket Ground was flooded on Tuesday, and a river in the area burst its banks, causing flooding on the roads.

Earlier today 😱 insane!

in Newlands when the river burst its banks. 9 July 2024



Stay safe all. Our thoughts this week with everyone without a home and warm bed. 🙏🏼 🕯 #capeStorm please reach out where you can?



credit 📹 Madison

grateful_girl_94 pic.twitter.com/kvkVmuK5da — ᑕᗩᑭE TOᗯᑎ (@CapeTown) July 9, 2024

The severe weather has affected over 7,000 structures in Cape Town, with more than 70 neighbourhoods impacted.

Multiple roads remain closed, including Clarence Drive at Rooiels and Dutoitskloof Pass, due to mudslides.

Other affected areas include Bredasdorp, Struisbaai, Swellendam, Riviersonderend, Rondebosch and Greyton.

Cape Town – Rondebosch: #Flooding Liesbeeck River – a section of Liesbeeck Parkway has been closed to traffic

A flood of complaints and faults lodged

According to Power Utility Eskom, a flood of complaints and faults have been lodged across the province.

Multiple residents have been affected by the storms and flooding, consequently attributing power outages to the intense weather conditions.

The number of affected people is estimated at over 11,000.

The affected still areas include:

Citrusdal, De Doorns and surrounding areas, Delft, Op-die-Berg (Ceres), Malmesbury and surrounding areas, Rawsonville and surrounding farms, Somerset West, and Touws River.

Western Cape severe storms

The Western Cape is no stranger to severe storms, with the region experiencing some of the worst weather conditions in the country.

The “Cape of Storms“, as it is often referred to, is prone to intense winter storms, which can bring heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas.

In recent years, the Western Cape has experienced some notable storms, including the devastating floods of 2008 which affected thousands of people and caused widespread damage.

In 2017, a severe storm made landfall in the province, bringing with it winds of over 100km/h and heavy rain, resulting in significant damage and disruption.

A warning to residents

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

In the face of this adversity, organisations are pulling through to support those affected.

Humanitarian relief is being delivered to the community of Wupperthal, which has been cut off since Sunday.

Gift of the Givers said it would be using seven 4×4 vehicles to transport essential supplies, including food, blankets, and water, to the residents of Wupperthal.

The Western Cape Government has also activated its disaster management plan, with teams working on the ground to assist affected communities.