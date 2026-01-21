Cape Town dam levels drop to 64.8% as weekly decline continues

The latest figures represent a drop from the previous week's reading of 66.8%.

Cape Town’s dam levels have fallen to 64.8% of total capacity as of 19 January 2026, marking a concerning decline in the city’s water reserves during the summer period.

The Western Cape Water Supply System, which manages the integrated network of dams serving Cape Town and surrounding areas, recorded total stored water of 582 496 megalitres out of a full capacity of 898 221 megalitres, according to data released by the Cape Town municipality.

The system provides water not only to Cape Town but also to towns in the Overberg, Boland, West Coast, and Swartland areas, while supplying irrigation water for agriculture through its network of dams, pump stations, pipelines, and tunnels.

Weekly decline shows seasonal pressure

The latest figures represent a drop from the previous week’s reading of 66.8%, with total stored water decreasing from 599 963 megalitres.

This downward trend reflects typical summer water consumption patterns in the region.

“Because each dam size is different, the best indicator of overall dam water levels is the total quantity stored expressed as a percentage of total dam capacity,” the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) explained in its weekly report.

Individual dam performance varies significantly across the system.

Steenbras Upper Dam maintains the highest capacity at 82.0%, storing 31 767 megalitres, though this represents a decline from the previous week’s 86.1%.

Berg River Dam, the largest in the system, currently holds 130 010 megalitres at 66.1% capacity, down from 68.7% the previous week.

Major dams show mixed performance

Voëlvlei Dam stands at 72.7% capacity with 164 095 megalitres stored, compared to 76.0% the previous week.

Wemmershoek Dam holds 58 644 megalitres at 71.1%, slightly down from 72.1%.

Theewaterskloof Dam, another major component of the system, registers 60.2% capacity at 480 188 megalitres, showing a modest decrease from 61.4%.

Steenbras Lower Dam recorded 61.4% at 33 517 megalitres, down from 63.9%.

DWS and the municipality noted that current levels remain significantly lower than the same period in 2025, when dams stood at 83.9% capacity with 753 990 megalitres stored.

