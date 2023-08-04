Cape Town taxi strike: Bus driver shot and MyCiti Khayelitsha route suspended

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman

A Golden Arrow bus driver was shot and injured in Khayelitsha on Friday morning as violence grips the area in the hours after a “crippling” taxi strike.

Thousands of Cape Town residents were stranded when taxi operators halted services and blocked major routes on Thursday evening. Busses and vehicles trying to transport desperate communters were stoned, as was an ambulance that tried to carry the injured. Train services were cancelled.

Giving an update on Friday morning, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, confirmed a bus driver had been shot in Khayelitsha, disrupting services to the area.

“MyCiti bus services remain operational with the exception of the N2 Express Khayelitsha route, which has been temporarily suspended due to violence in the area.

“Golden Arrow buses remain operational at 90% capacity, however they are only servicing the periphery of Nyanga and Khayelitsha. This is due to violence, including one of their drivers being shot and injured this morning in Khayelitsha.”

He said traffic was flowing on other major routes through the city.

“The city again calls for calm and reminds taxi organisations our door remains open for engagement.

Minister steps in

The protest by taxi drivers was in response to the impoundment of vehicles by the city and alleged assaults by law enforcement officials. This also played a part in the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) withdraw from a Minibus Taxi Task Team.

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga urged all parties involved to work together to find a solution.

“It is crucial that all parties involved in this matter prioritise peaceful and constructive dialogue to resolve the issues at hand. The Minister urges all stakeholders to work together and find common ground, without resorting to violence.’

Santaco hit back, instead urging the minister to take action.

“We kindly urge that your ministry joins us on the ground and plays a central role in resolving the impasse in the Western Cape. Statements of condemnation can only do so much. Our commuters don’t deserve these inconveniences.”