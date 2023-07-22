Quiet weekend for Joburg taxis without arterial route as heartbeat

By Vukosi Maluleke

Joburg CBD has never been this quiet. It’s hard to recognise the inner city without all the hooting and street vendors pitching hard sales to ever-rushing commuters.

By Jozi standards, the first weekend after the explosion is a little too silent.

National Taxi Alliance (NTA) spokesperson Theo Malele told Saalamedia during a livestream interview on Friday, that the explosion has negatively impacted the taxi businesses, especially when it comes to peak times.

Noting the significant taxi rank economy, Malele said street vendors who conduct business in the area on a daily basis, have also been affected.

He said Bree Street is the “arterial route” of the taxi industry that “ferries” commuters from surrounding areas to the inner city – emphasising the negative economic effects of the street not being functional.

Bus schedule stays the same

Meanwhile, City of Johannesburg’s Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri told The Citizen they hadn’t adjusted the normal bus schedule, but had to re-reroute buses due to road blocks as a result of the explosion.

Shivuri said passengers can expect a 30 to 45-minute delay due to detours and traffic congestion at inner city entry points during peak times.

Assuring commuters who daily rely on Metrobus, Shivuri said the number of buses operating on the road remains unchanged.

Alternative routes

Despite the urgent need for alternative routes in the interim, Malele acknowledges the administrative challenges involved – said routes are specifically allocated for each taxi association.

“If we go out of that route network, that becomes a transgression,” said Malele.

“It’s important that [relevant] authorities expedite the issuing of alternative routes to affected associations that utilise the innercity,” he added.

Emphasising the urgent need for a temporary ranking facility, Malele said: “We are only hoping this can happen in the ensuing week.

“We pray the authorites [evoke] their Sasria insurance… to ensure the taxi industry gets back on its feet,” Malele concluded.

