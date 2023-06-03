E-hailing taxis on edge in Soweto

By Lunga Mzangwe

E-hailing drivers are on the alert after they were attacked at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Thursday night, allegedly by meter taxi and minibus taxi drivers.

On Friday, Bolt suspended custom pick-up and drop-off points at the mall to assess the situation. Bolt regional manager Takura Malaba said crime against ride-hailing drivers continues to be a national issue of great concern and the safety of passengers and drivers was of utmost importance.

“Everyone has the right to earn a living and move around without risk of harm, intimidation, coercion, or fear of death or injury,” Malaba said.

“Bolt does not compete with minibus taxis.

“Public transport has multiple modes, and Bolt is an important component of multimodal transport.”

Danger spots

He said Bolt had shared information about danger hotspots with drivers, and drivers could decline a trip if they were concerned about the pick-up location.

It is alleged that minibus taxi drivers attacked Uber and Bolt drivers and burnt three vehicles and damaged four others in the Maponya Mall parking area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police were investigating attempted murder and malicious damage to property following a fight between minibus taxi drivers and those believed to be e-hailing drivers at Maponya Mall.

“At this stage the police cannot confirm the identity of the victims and whether they are indeed e-hailing drivers,” she said. “No suspects have been arrested yet.”

A driver who was attacked on Thursday said six men orderd him to get out of his car.

“I refused. They asked me for money and I refused, they grabbed my phone and pulled me out and hit me on the head with a gun,” he said.

“I heard one saying ‘shoot him’ and another said ‘don’t shoot him’. They took my wallet and R1 600 that was in the car. I got out and started running.”

Vathuka Mbelengwa, speaking for Bolt and Uber drivers, said: “You can expect Pretoria, Alexandra and the East Rand to follow suit. Within the next 48 hours you will see other attacks in those areas.”

