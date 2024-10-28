Citizen raises alarm over alleged police vehicle misuse in Pretoria

The unauthorised use of police vehicles has significant implications for public safety and resource allocation.

A concerned citizen has exposed what appears to be systematic misuse of police vehicles in Pretoria, highlighting growing concerns about the allocation of crucial law enforcement resources.

The incident, involving a Bramley Police Station vehicle operating far outside its jurisdiction, has raised questions about accountability and resource management within the South African Police Service (Saps).

Pattern of misuse uncovered

The investigation began on 20 August 2024, when Tebogo Khaas allegedly observed a police van from Bramley station, approximately 40km from its jurisdiction, using emergency lights while travelling toward Sunnyside/Thaba Tshwane.

Khaas posted details of his findings on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I found it odd that a police van from Bramley, a significant distance away, would be operating in this area without any visible emergency or pursuit,” said Khaas.

Khaas narrated that the vehicle’s blue lights were mysteriously deactivated upon approaching a Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department roadblock, before proceeding to a private residence in Danville, Pretoria West.

Despite reporting the incident to Lieutenant Colonel Ngubane at Bramley Police Station, who promised to escalate the matter to the station commander, Khaas claimed he received no response after more than two months.

A follow-up visit to the same residence in Atteridgeville revealed the police vehicle was again parked at the private property, suggesting a pattern of unauthorised use.

ALSO READ: Police investigate video of man using SAPS vehicle to market herbs and Viagra

Widespread problem

The issue appears to extend beyond this single incident.

Observations from other communities, particularly in Protea Glen, Soweto, indicate police vehicles are regularly used for personal errands, including grocery shopping and school transportation.

Some officers allegedly park police vehicles at their homes during off-duty hours, raising serious concerns about emergency response capabilities.

While some congratulated Khaas for being an active citizen, others thought his observations where futile.

Zali Nxabi said: “So according to you this van must be idling and in operation 24/7. When he goes home someone else must use it? Does it not occur to you that vans are allocated by sector and that one is only in use when his team is on duty? Would u rather he takes a taxi from Bramley to PTA[Pretoria] every day after a 12h shift?”

“U know Mr Klaas u will never know how important it is for a police officer to have a vehicle at home, sometimes they go out of their way to attend to a serious crime whilst off duty, it is surprisingly to talk about vehicles and u don’t talk when they are killed on/off duty,” Xolani Williams added.

ALSO READ: Cloned police vehicle discovered in Walkerville, one arrested

Impact on public safety

The unauthorised use of police vehicles has significant implications for public safety and resource allocation.

With rising crime rates and communities already struggling with limited police response capacity, the practice of using police vehicles for personal purposes potentially compromises emergency response times and overall law enforcement effectiveness.

Misuse of police vehicles carries serious ramifications, including:

Inefficient allocation of critical law enforcement resources

Compromised emergency response capabilities

Potential facilitation of corrupt activities

Reduced public trust in law enforcement

While specific regulations governing police vehicle use vary by province and municipality, the fundamental principle remains that these resources are intended for official law enforcement duties rather than personal use.

The Citizen reached out to Colonel Mavela Masondo for comment.

He was unavailable for comment at the time of publication. This article will be updated once comment is received.

NOW READ: Drivers harassed in Gauteng by unlawful users of emergency lights