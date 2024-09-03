Police investigate video of man using SAPS vehicle to market herbs and Viagra

A SAPS Sunnyside crime prevention unit vehicle was used in a viral video to garner interest in a vendor's herbs and Viagra.

The station commander at Sunnyside Park Police Station has been asked to investigate an incident where one of their officers was seen driving and sounding the siren of his South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle for a man in the back seat while he marketed his herbs and Viagra products.

A video of the incident went viral.

Vendor’s herbs and Viagra

Casually leaning out the open window of the SAPS Sunnyside crime prevention unit vehicle, the vendor gestures with his hand as he speaks to the camera.

“Hello! It’s a Go Down Herbs heritage special for you from 1 to 30 September. Special number 1, you can get two Go Down Herbs for R250 and get one Viagra or free [herb for] runny stomach,” he says enthusiastically.

The vendor offers more specials for “underground herb” from the company allegedly called Go Down Herbs.

The man then instructs the police officer in the front seat, who appears to be a friend, to sound the siren, which he does.

The man pitches his products further in the video, which social media users slammed and laughed at.

WATCH: Sunnyside SAPS used a state vehicle to help a vendor to promote his products.

The police officer ringed a siren as part of the promotion. pic.twitter.com/yHTBW9KDYo — PSAFLIVE (@PSAFLIVE) September 2, 2024

SAPS vehicle meant to be used to serve victims of crime

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told The Citizen that police management have noted the video.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has instructed the station commander at Sunnyside Park Police Station to investigate the matter.

The commander has been told to take disciplinary action against the SAPS member or members who allowed the incident to take place inside a SAPS vehicle that is supposed to serve victims of crime.

“Police vehicles should be used to serve the community who are victims of crime and to conduct police visibility aimed at preventing and combatting crime in the province.

“The misuse and abuse of police vehicles will not be tolerated, and those police officers who are found to be contravening the police code of conduct will be dealt with accordingly, ” said the Provincial Commissioner.

