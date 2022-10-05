City of Tshwane implements stage 2 water restrictions

Kgomotso Phooko

The City of Tshwane announced the implementation of stage 2 water restrictions with immediate effect due to high levels of water consumption over the past two weeks.

Rand Water notified the metropolitan city on Monday after an increase in the demand of water which led to the water utility’s reservoir storage capacity to decline from 52% to 38%.

“This necessitated Rand Water to implement, with immediate effect, stage 2 (30%) restrictions on several high consuming customer meters within each municipality, in order to reduce the current high-water consumption,” said the City of Tshwane in a statement on Tuesday.

The water restrictions will prevent water supply systems from running dry and help restore the overall reservoir’s storage capacity back to 60%.

These are the stage 2 water restrictions:

No irrigation or watering of gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation systems.

No using of a hosepipe to clean driveways or patios.

No washing of vehicles with a hosepipe.

No filling or topping up of swimming pools or water features.

“Stage 2 water restrictions also bring into effect the implementation of level 2 water tariffs, as per the City’s approved 2022/23 financial year water tariffs.

“In order to avoid reservoirs from running dry, resulting in water shortages and subsequent water supply interruptions, the City of Tshwane urges all residents to assist by decreasing their water consumption and continue to use water sparingly,” said the director of media relations in Tshwane, Lindela Mashigo.

Joburg water system severely strained

Johannesburg Water on Tuesday also announced stage 2 water restrictions, saying its system was also severely strained.

Its bulk water supplier, Rand Water, said large parts of the city could be left with low to no water at all.

The high demand of water also affected the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals. The water utility said it will supply the two major hospitals with water tankers.

