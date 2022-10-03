Maile and Williams play blame game over Tshwane’s financial woes

Kgomotso Phooko

Lebogang Maile, the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and human settlements MEC, and Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams have become embroiled in a tit-for-tat exchange over the city’s financial problems.

Maile initially called for Williams to respond to reports that Tshwane is struggling financially.

Williams, however, replied by saying Maile had a hand in the financial difficulties Tshwane is currently facing.

This after various media reports alluded that the metropolitan municipality failed to settle Eskom’s R1.6 billion debt.

“It would be appropriate to remind the MEC that many of the issues faced by the City of Tshwane today are a direct result of the R4 billion deficit that was incurred when he unlawfully placed the city under administration in 2020,” said Williams.

[MEDIA STATEMENT] Today I received written correspondence from MEC Lebogang Maile on a request for information on the current financial position within the City of Tshwane. I note the request and will be responding accordingly.

On Friday, Eskom said Tshwane had failed to stick to its commitment of paying its electricity bill, as it promised back in August when the utility threatened to cut power.

The city instead paid R492 million and attempted to make payment arrangements. Eskom rejected this and ordered Tshwane to pay the outstanding amount by last Friday.

“These reports, amongst others, covered the city’s failure to pay the salaries of staff on time or at all, for the month of September 2022, struggling to pay Eskom.

“And as a result facing the possibility of disconnection of electricity services and had its fleet parked due to the unavailability of diesel as the municipality allegedly had no money to pay service providers for the supply of diesel. These reports suggest that the city is experiencing serious financial problems,” said Maile.

According to Williams, Tshwane is currently feeling the brunt after ANC officials misused finances during the 2019/20 financial year.

He said they have since been working to turn around the financial state of the metropolitan municipality.

