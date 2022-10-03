Two major Joburg hospitals without water due to load shedding

Citizen Reporter

Constant power trips at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch purification plant has resulted in pump stations and reservoirs across Johannesburg being adversely affected.

Johannesburg Water said supply at the Commando Road meter, Rand Water direct feeds, Roodepoort, Central and Soweto systems has been drastically reduced.

This has left several Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers with “critically low to empty” water levels.

Hospitals and consumers affected

Among these are “critical customers” Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals. Water is currently being provided via mobile tankers to sustain their supply.

Two weeks ago, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) called on government to exempt all hospitals from the intermittent bouts of load shedding.

The council said hospitals in the country were buckling under pressure due to the various stages of power outages implemented by Eskom. This had created more strain on a healthcare system already stretched too thin.

Tankers are also being provided to other areas affected by low water levels.

Affected areas include:

Commando system: Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill;

Rand Water direct feeds: Cornelius Street, Weltevreden Park, Randparkrif, Allensnek and Honeydew reservoir;

Roodepoort systems: Waterval Tower (low to empty levels);

Soweto systems: Eagles Nest and Naturena reservoirs (low levels);

Central systems: Crown Gardens tower (critically low to empty); and

Sandton systems: Alexander Park reservoir (critically low to empty).

Reduce consumption

Consumers have been urged to reduce consumption immediately. Those living in higher lying areas will likely experience low pressure and even no water, Johannesburg Water said.

Water supply is affected by load shedding due to pump stations requiring electricity.

Outages put pressure on water being pumped into towers, resulting in little to no water when electricity returns.

“Johannesburg Water requests customers reduce consumption, only using water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in recover[ing] the affected systems.”

Level 1 water restrictions have been in place since 1 September, and continue until 31 March 2023.

Planned interruptions

Sandton residents have been warned that their water supply may be disrupted from Monday morning until 14 October.

This is owed to a planned interruption, Johannesburg Water said in a statement last week.

The following suburbs will be affected:

Sandhurst;

Sandton City;

Parkmore;

Atholl Gardens;

Strathavon;

Morningside;

Hurlingham;

Benmore Gardens;

Inanda; and

New Brighton.

Johannesburg Water said the interruption would result in low water pressure and sometimes no water.

Another planned interruption will affect the suburbs of Rosebank, Parkwood, Saxonwold, Illovo, Melrose, Parkwood, Parktown North, Dunkeld west, Houghton, Birdhaven and Riviera on Tuesday, the utility warned.

This is due to a tie-in that needs to be completed and will completely throttle supply to residents.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.