City of Tshwane opens line of communication with residents

Tshwane’s new ward committees aim to improve communication and responsiveness between residents and city officials.

Residents in Tshwane can look forward to newly established ward committees that promise to open the line of communication between residents and the city.

Outside Tshwane House, Sunnyside resident Thumi Mahlangu said she didn’t know who her local ward councillor was.

“When we have problems we try to phone the municipality to sort it out,” she said.

Mahlangu said there were many issues in her area that were left unreported because they didn’t know who to report to.

“We didn’t even know about these elections or committees… let’s see if it changes anything,” she said.

Communication gets a boost after 10 years

The speaker of council Mncedi Ndzwanana said the committees were established to enhance the communication between the city and residents for the first time in over 10 years.

Elections were conducted over 66 wards across all seven regions in July and attracted 19 981 voters.

“If you look at it now, it’s only the councillors in the wards and they are working alone,” said Ndzwanana.

“We believe the gap between the community and ward councillor is not that wide, but with the ward committees, we believe the services will reach the people.

“I am elated to announce that 98 wards have been successfully constituted with 933 members. The lists will be published on the City of Tshwane website,” he said.

Ndzwanana will call for special elections to constitute the City opens line of communication with residents ward committees for the nine outstanding wards which had disputes due to a poor turnout.

“During the election period, the office of the speaker received 77 objections.

“These objections included concerns about the selection of venues, complaints against councillors, issues related to late arrival of election materials, shortage of ballot papers and candidates using the City of Tshwane logo for campaigning,” he said.

Chair says Tshwane’s communication needed these changes

Ndzwanana said they had consolidated all objections and presented a comprehensive report and most of the objections received were dismissed.

“The election phase of the ward committee process in the City of Tshwane was a pivotal moment in establishing local democratic representation,” he said.

Tshwane chair of chairs Isak du Plooy saw the need to strengthen communication between the city and residents during the public participation weekends.

“People were so eager and asked many questions,” he said. Du Plooy said ward committees would make communication in the city more effective.

“Residents will now be heard, not only by their councillor, but also by the 10 members of the ward committee.

“It’s an additional way for residents to lodge complaints and concerns to the committees, who bring it to the office of the speaker so that council can take note,” he said.

