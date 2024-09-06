Tshwane petition gets behind mayor Brink

Support for Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink grows as petitions urge resolution of coalition disputes after ActionSA's withdrawal.

More support pours in for Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink as residents and businesses sign a petition to settle the coalition disputes, following the withdrawal of ActionSA.

Pretoria Chamber of Commerce chair Fergus-Mor Ferguson condemned ActionSA’s “short-sighted and irresponsible” actions, to break away from the multiparty alliance that ensured a new, working management.

Tshwane at risk for political games

Ferguson said this move threatened to undo the good work done by the current administration over the past two years.

He called on the party not to allow national political games to interfere with local service delivery.

“Although the chamber usually stays away from party politics, the current situation for business people in the city is an unacceptable turn of events,” Ferguson said.

“Under the ANC government, huge corruption rings were [allegedly] set up at every level of service delivery.

“That ActionSA broke away from the group that began to expose and address this corruption, speaks volumes.”

Ferguson said for Pretoria’s economy to grow, the city needs stable, effective and transparent service delivery.

“Business people are pushing for stability to focus on economic growth,” Ferguson said.

Outa says Brink is a good mayor

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage said it was sad to watch politicians’ bicker and fight and do these deals.

“Nobody is perfect. Is Brink bad? Has he been implicated in corruption? Is he failing in the overall picture? Not at all.

“He is a good mayor and inherited a broken city from decades of neglect by previous parties. On that basis, we say Brink shouldn’t go.”

Duvenage said it was frustrating to residents and businesses to watch politicians using their vendettas against political opponents in a space that was not in the best interest of the city and the people.

“It’s wrong. This is the unfortunate nature of politics, so we, as citizens, need to stand up, call them out and remind them of their mandates.”

Last week, the DA launched a petition, Stop ActionSA from breaking the Tshwane coalition and letting the EFF into leadership, and recorded 33 227 signatures of support within a week.

AfriForum shows support for Brink as well

AfriForum followed suit and launched its petition this week and received 7 000 signatures in the first 48 hours. Ernst van Zyl, head of public relations at AfriForum, said while AfriForum had no control over whether the multiparty coalition collapses or not, the civil rights organisation and the public can still pressure parties to improve the coalition’s chances of survival.

Van Zyl said the civil rights organisation’s comprehensive campaign follows Action SA’s announcement that it’s seriously considering siding with the ANC and the EFF to oust the mayor, Brink, thereby destroying the multiparty coalition in the city.

“With the signing of AfriForum’s petition, an automatic letter is sent to the leaders of ActionSA, DA, IVP, ACDP and Freedom Front+ (FF+) to settle the disputes in the coalition as soon as possible,” he said.

FF+ says still committed to Tshwane coalition

Yesterday, FF+ caucus leader Grandi Theunissen said the party remained committed to the existing coalition government in the Tshwane Metro.

It will do everything in its power to cooperate with the respective coalition partners to fulfil the mandate given to it by voters, Theunissen said.

“Residents expect the coalition to resolve its differences responsibly, while ensuring that essential service delivery continues despite the metro’s financial constraints.”

Theunissen said ActionSA has every right to be honest about the challenges experienced by the metro, but should also acknowledge the progress made by the current coalition government and the potential damage that a change of government could cause.