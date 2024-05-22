City of Tshwane provides homes for 40 people with special needs

City of Tshwane sells mayoral mansion, builds 40 low-cost homes; residents rejoice, expressing gratitude and hope.

A total of 40 Atteridgeville residents with special needs now have new homes, thanks to the City of Tshwane’s decision to sell off its mayoral properties and use the proceeds for low-cost housing.

The mayoral mansion was sold for R5.1 million and the money used to build 40 low-cost housing units.

Annetjie Fisher, 73, was one of the happy residents who received a house in this project.

“I am very happy,” she said. Fisher said she lived with her children, who took care of her. She said her life wasn’t just better, it was “double better”.

Fisher said she was excited to start a vegetable garden at the back of the house. “For the first time in my life I own a house. It makes me so happy; I want to cry,” she said.

City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the project completes a promise made by the previous Democratic Alliance mayor Solly Msimanga.

Brink said despite the delays such as poor performance by contractors and early occupation by beneficiaries to prevent illegal invasion, the project was still a success.

“Through this project, we identified beneficiaries who are elderly and people with disabilities. I am delighted that 40 people who are vulnerable and need special assistance have access to basic shelter and amenities,” he said.

Another Atteridgeville resident, Daniel Baloyi, who attended the handover, said they were happy for the 40 beneficiaries of the houses.

Baloyi said he hopes the houses go to the right people and for the right reasons.

“Do you know how many people, political parties have been here promising houses, since 1994, but most of us still live in shacks?” he said.