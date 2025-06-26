Tshwane Speaker survives a motion of no confidence

The DA brought forward the motion against the African Transformation Movement (ATM) councillor, claiming he lacked impartiality.

The speaker of Tshwane Council Mncedi Ndzwanana during the Tshwane Council Meeting on July 25, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

Tshwane Speaker of Council Mncedi Ndzwanana has survived a motion of no confidence.

The DA brought forward the motion against the African Transformation Movement (ATM) councillor, claiming he lacked impartiality.

The party lacked the numbers to pass the motion itself, but hoped to convince others in the Council.

Despite its Speaker of Council being voted out in Johannesburg just hours earlier, thanks in part to the ANC, ActionSA voted with the ANC to dismiss the motion.

ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni earlier said the DA’s motion was a “desperate” attempt to destabilise the city.

“This motion is not about principle; it is about fear. Fear of a coalition that is delivering. Fear of exposure. Fear of becoming irrelevant to a public that is starting to see what good governance can look like,” Ngobeni said.

This is a developing story