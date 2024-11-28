City of Tshwane senior manager to face disciplinary hearing after calling female colleague a pig

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has called on the City of Tshwane Manager Johan Mettler to protect women in the workplace against gender-based violence (GBV) by instituting disciplinary action against a senior manager for calling a colleague a pig and allegedly threatening to deal with her legally.

In a press statement, the union called on the city manager to demonstrate support against such acts during the current 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, which is observed between 25 November and 10 December.

“Samwu noted several attacks and bullying against female colleagues in the City of Tshwane by those who were entrusted with senior leadership positions, with the latest grievance lodged against a senior manager who threatened and humiliated a female subordinate in a departmental WhatsApp portal.”

City of Tshwane employee called ‘disgusting’ and a ‘pig’

Samwu said the senior manager in question referred to the aggrieved female employee as disgusting, a pig and skating on thin ice.

“This particular senior manager went to the extent of threatening to ‘deal’ with the female subordinate through legal processes, which raises a suspicion that he wants to abuse his proximity to power and use city resources to deal with those who differ with him professionally.”

Samwu said two more female colleagues were aggrieved by the same manager but are afraid to lodge grievances for fear of victimisation.

“Earlier in the year, another senior manager was accused of harassing workers and of abuse of power as he was constantly threatening his subordinates, which led to a female employee’s immediate collapse in front of colleagues.”

WhatsApp chat

The Citizen saw the messages in the WhatsApp chat among the colleagues, which started about publishing a statement for MMCs, and referred to colleagues as a conundrum and the white elephant in the room.

City of Tshwane’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city was aware of the union’s statement and a disciplinary hearing will be scheduled soon, where both parties will present their cases.

