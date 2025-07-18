City Power: These are the areas that will be without electricity next week

City Power has emphasised safety precautions for all affected customers.

City Power has announced multiple planned power interruptions across Johannesburg for next week, affecting thousands of customers in four major regions as the utility conducts essential network maintenance work.

The most extensive outages are scheduled for Tuesday, 22 July 2025, with three separate interruptions planned across different areas of the city.

An additional outage is planned for Monday, 21 July 2025, in the Midrand area.

Monday power outage in Beaulieu

Residents and businesses in Beaulieu will experience an eight-hour power interruption on Monday, 21 July 2025.

The outage at Beaulieu Switching Station will affect all streets in the area from 9am until 5pm.

The Midrand Service Delivery Centre in Region A will oversee the maintenance work.

City Power stated that “the interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service.”

Tuesday’s multiple outages

The Johannesburg CBD will experience significant disruption on Tuesday, with the CBD Switching Station requiring maintenance from 9am until 5pm.

The outage will impact several key commercial areas, including:

Exchange,

Market,

Bond,

Diagonal,

Grand Central, and

part of Old Pretoria Road.

The Midrand Service Delivery Centre will also manage this interruption, which forms part of the utility’s ongoing network improvement programme.

Ennerdale and surrounding areas

Residents in Ennerdale and surrounding areas will face an extended eight-hour outage on Tuesday, starting earlier at 8am and concluding at 4pm.

The Ennerdale Substation maintenance will affect multiple areas, including:

Lawley 1,

Ennerdale Extensions 1, 3, 5, 9, 6 and 14,

Mid-Ennerdale,

Ennerdale CBD, and

part of Ennerdale Extension 8.

The Lenasia Service Delivery Centre in Region G will coordinate this maintenance work.

Bryanston and northern suburbs

The northern suburbs will not be exempt from Tuesday’s maintenance schedule, with the Khanyisa Substation requiring work from 9am until 5pm.

The outage will impact several upmarket areas, including:

Bryanston,

Bryanston Extensions 8, 40, 64, 75, and 95,

Cowdray Park Extension 1,

Hurlingham Extension 5, and

Lyme Park.

The Randburg Service Delivery Centre in Region B will oversee this maintenance operation.

Safety warnings and service commitment

City Power has emphasised safety precautions for all affected customers.

The utility warned that “as the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live.”

The company acknowledged the inconvenience these outages would cause.

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” the utility stated in its notifications to customers.

City Power emphasised that all interruptions stem from essential maintenance work designed to improve service delivery.

The utility described the maintenance as “part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service.”

