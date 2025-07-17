City Power takes over electricity billing: Here’s what this means for you

City Power said the success of the new billing system depends partly on customer cooperation, particularly for those with manual meters.

City Power has officially assumed responsibility for electricity billing from the City of Johannesburg, effective 1 July 2025, in a move designed to address persistent billing challenges and improve customer service across the metropolitan area.

The transition marks a fundamental shift in how electricity billing is managed in Johannesburg, with City Power now assuming full responsibility for the service and billing process.

This change is expected to deliver faster response times, reduce estimation errors, and provide greater transparency in account management.

City Power overhaul of billing operations

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, the transition goes beyond mere administrative restructuring.

“This transition is not merely administrative; it marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to enhance customer service, resolve long-standing billing challenges, and ensure that every household and business is accurately billed for the electricity they use,” Mangena said.

The utility has brought the billing process in-house to address systemic issues that have plagued customers for years.

By taking direct control, City Power said it aims to eliminate the frustrations residents have experienced due to billing inaccuracies and service delays.

Comprehensive meter audit initiative

To support the billing transition, City Power has launched an extensive city-wide meter audit across all Service Delivery Centres, including:

Reuven,

Roodepoort,

Hursthill,

Randburg,

Midrand, and

Alexandra.

The stand-by-stand audit is designed to verify the status of every meter and ensure proper linkage to customer accounts.

Mangena emphasised the critical nature of these audits in addressing historical billing problems.

“These audits are critical for identifying customers who may have previously been unaccounted for, resolving inherited inaccuracies, and determining where further support may be needed.

“Our teams are on the ground across Johannesburg, engaging with communities and ensuring no customer is left behind,” he said.

Rebuilding customer trust

The utility acknowledged the frustrations that residents have endured and views this transition as an opportunity to demonstrate improved service delivery.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava reinforced the company’s commitment to customer-centred operations.

“This handover marks a turning point in how we serve our customers. By taking full ownership of the billing function, we are not only improving accountability but also placing the power of transparency and service directly into the hands of our customers,” Mashava said.

The CEO emphasised that the changes are designed to address issues comprehensively.

“We are committed to rebuilding trust through accurate billing, responsive service, and meaningful community engagement. Through stand-by-stand audits and improved access to real-time data, we are eliminating inaccuracies and addressing issues head-on.

“Our goal is to ensure that every customer is correctly billed as verified,” Mashava added.

Staffing and support enhancements

To support the new billing structure, City Power has integrated 56 staff members into its finance department, joining existing revenue enhancement specialists.

Mangena said this expanded team is tasked with managing the increased workload and ensuring efficient resolution of queries.

A dedicated unit has been established specifically for billing query resolutions to ensure rapid turnaround times.

Customers can direct billing inquiries to the dedicated email address [email protected] or call 011 490 7484 for assistance.

Customer participation requirements

Mangena emphasised that the success of the new billing system depends partly on customer cooperation, particularly for those with manual meters.

City Power encouraged customers with manual meters to self-read and submit readings directly to the dedicated email address to avoid estimated billing.

“Smart meters will continue to transmit readings automatically, but manual meter customers must take clear photographs showing the meter number, the reading, and the date,” said Mangena.

According to City Power, these submissions must occur during scheduled reading windows as advised by City Power, either through email or the e-Joburg portal.

Readings submitted outside the scheduled window will not be used for billing, and all readings are subject to quarterly audits to maintain accuracy.

Expected improvements

While electricity bills will continue to be issued by the City of Johannesburg, the utility stated that customers can expect improvements in service quality.

The utility expects to:

deliver fewer billing errors,

quicker query resolution, and

Greater clarity in charge calculations.

The new operational model positions City Power to be more accountable, responsive, and customer-focused than previously possible.

The utility is urging residents to report faulty meters, submit readings punctually, and maintain communication through official platforms for updates and support.

City Power expressed its commitment to restoring trust in the billing process and delivering a system that operates fairly, accurately, and efficiently for all Johannesburg residents.

