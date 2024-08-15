CoJ to polish Ellis Park precinct in preparation for All Blacks visit

City entities will be tasked with duties including fixing faulty lights, clearing litter, and repairing burst pipes.

Multiple City of Johannesburg (CoJ) entities are committed to cleaning up the city’s premier rugby venue.

The Springboks welcome the All Blacks at Emirates Airline Park on 7 September, shining an international spotlight on the inner city.

Work will focus on the Greater Ellis Park precinct, a vast area that incorporates multiple sporting venues, public transport and thoroughfare areas.

All hands on deck

City Power will fix faulty lights, Pikitup will clear litter and illegal dumping, while Johannesburg Water will be tasked with repairing burst pipes and manhole covers.

Work is already underway, with Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo having trimmed trees and overgrowth.

“The gradual facelift of the inner city takes shape just in time to host the much-anticipated Castle Lager Rugby Championship International Test at the Emirates Airline Park,” stated the CoJ in a Facebook post.

Additionally, the Johannesburg Development Agency cleaned the Joe Slovo bridge, while the Johannesburg Roads Agency re-painted road markings.

Jozi My Jozi, a non-government organization focused on the Johannesburg CBD, has assisted with the installation of 380 solar lights.

A world-class African city?

The CoJ is using the visit of South Africa’s fiercest rugby rivals as a vehicle to jumpstart a fight against inner-city urban decay.

The precinct is operated in conjunction with the University of Johannesburg and the Lions Rugby Union, among others.

“We are pleased to acknowledge that this precinct stands as one of the well-managed precincts in the inner city,” said CoJ Region F Citizen Relationship and Urban Management Regional Director Irene Mafune.

“The concerted effort by the city and its partners is aimed at transforming the Ellis Park precinct into a vibrant and welcoming space for residents and visitors alike,” Mafune added.

Top of the morning, Jozi. We are in Doornfontein, #RegionF, where #AcceleratedServiceDelivery is underway. Teams are working hard to do maintainance in the precinct and prepare the area for the Rugby match on August 31st between the @Springboks and @AllBlacks.

#JoburgUpdates… pic.twitter.com/JVcboeGmhP — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 14, 2024

CoJ funding issue

Service delivery is at the top of most Johannesburg residents’ wish list, with the CoJ needing to approve a R2.5 billion loan from an international financier in order to meet its obligations.

After initially opposing the loan, the Democratic Alliance voted for the motion after noting the “city’s revenue enhancement efforts”.

ActionSA, the African National Congress, the African Independent Congress, the African Transformation Movement, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Patriotic Alliance all supported the loan.