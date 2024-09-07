Community says it will work with mine after adverse finding

Mononono residents demand proper public engagement and full consultation from Ikwezi Vanadium before mining operations resume.

Residents of Mononono village in North West are willing to cooperate with Ikwezi Vanadium if it conducts a proper public engagement when rectifying its preparation for integrated environmental authorisation, says David Nene, the community’s legal representative.

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Dion George said recently the community was not properly consulted before the authorisation was granted.

Community unhappy mine excluded them

Nene said the community was angry because during the mining prospecting rights and bulk sampling, the mine only consulted traditional councils and excluded other entities representing the community.

“The mine should consult with all the communities, not just traditional councils. The consultations should be universal. If the mine conducts proper and universal consultations which are meaningful, we won’t dispute anything unless there are inconsistencies.”

Asked if he was aware of any development the mine had promised the residents, Nene said: “Nothing is presented yet. However, they need to be presented in its social and labour plan (SLP).

“We have audited the SLP which has noncompliance projects.

“The communities don’t want any operations without meaningful consultations about their mining rights, SLP and integrated environmental authorisations,” added Nene.

Community member Monwabisi Nzala said if the mine had followed the proper procedure, there would be no reason to oppose its operations.

He said the mine should engage the community through its legal representative.

He said some people believed the community did not want development. This was not true because they “just wanted things to be done properly” and in accordance with the law.

“Another thing that troubles us is that the company damaged our environment during its bulk sampling session and did not bother to come back to rehabilitate the area.

The reason we are concerned about the damaged land is to make sure our children and livestock are safe.”

Mine outlines how money will be spent

Ikwezi’s stakeholder relations superintendent Lenin Ngwenya said R5 million had been budgeted for socioeconomic development.

He said the budget would be spent over five years from the first year of operation and upon the grant of mining rights.

He said during the bulk sampling phase – which started in 2010 and stopped recently – 56 jobs were created for locals.

“As far as we are concerned, the community wants mining to resume and proceed accordingly. However, there are a few individuals who are affiliated to anti-mining organisations that seek to oppose such developments for reasons best known to them.”

He added that if the company managed to get the mining rights, it would create business opportunities for the locals.

“It is only after the bulk sampling rights lapsed that the employment ceased.

“However, with the envisaged grant of the mining rights, stable and long-term employment opportunities are set to be created,” he said.

