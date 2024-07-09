Pressure mounts on mining firms

Macua accuses Aganang Cement of neglecting grievances, prompting a protest demanding community engagement and accountability.

The Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) recently accused the North West-based Aganang Cement limestone opencast quarry facility and plant of ignoring residents’ grievances.

Yesterday, Macua and affected community members launched a four-day protest and occupied the Aganang plant, between Lichtenburg and Mahikeng.

The organisation is accusing Aganang of failing to respond to the memorandum of demand that the residents, with Macua’s assistance, submitted to management on 13 June. Among other things, the community claims it doesn’t benefit from the plant operating on its land.

Macua national spokesperson Magnificent Mndebele said they decided to protest after realising that Sephaku had remained arrogant in its engagements and insists on only dealing with people that it chose, even though the law required it to engage all interested and affected parties whose rights may be impacted.

The community’s concerns

He said the protest would raise awareness about the community’s concerns and demand a clear and committed action plan.

Mndebele said they wanted Aganang to provide a comprehensive response to the memorandum and also acknowledge Macua as a relevant stakeholder.

He added that they were also calling for a public meeting that included all the communities affected by Aganang’s activities.

“This meeting will serve as a platform for the community to voice their grievances and engage directly with the mine management. The community’s grievances have not changed.

“We will not be submitting another memorandum, but we will be putting pressure on Aganang for better communication and engagement. We believe that it is crucial to bring attention to these issues and to hold the mine accountable for its actions.”

In a memorandum seen by The Citizen, the community accused mining companies of not involving them when making decisions that affect their lives.

“We demand that the mining companies establish regular community forums and engage in transparent and meaningful dialogue with the community representatives.

“The lack of employment opportunities and skills development programmes for the local community is a pressing issue that needs immediate attention.

“We call upon the mining companies to fulfil their commitment to uplift the local labour force.”

The document further urged mining companies to allocate a portion of their budget for bursaries and internships specifically targeted towards the local population.

Sephaku’s Neil Crafford-Lazarus said: “We are following due process in dealing with all interested and affected parties.”