Concerns raised about escalating suicides among young people in SA

South Africa has a significant and growing suicide crisis, with a national rate of around 23.5 per 100 000 people.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has called for urgent coordinated action to prevent and address the rising levels of suicide among the youth in South Africa.

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), teen suicide is becoming more common every year in South Africa.

“In fact, only car accidents and homicide kill more youth between the ages of 15 and 24. In South Africa, 9% of all teen deaths are caused by suicide,” Sadag said.

“The fastest growing age is young people under 35, specifically female suicides, which peak between 15 and 19 years!”

‘Deeply concerned’

Department of Women spokesperson Cassius Selala said they are “deeply concerned” about the escalating rates of suicide among young people in South Africa.

“South Africa has a significant and growing suicide crisis, with a national rate of around 23.5 per 100,000 people, one of the highest in Africa. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29.

“Research indicates that nearly one in five pupils has attempted suicide at least once, while many more report persistent sadness, depression, hopelessness, trauma, bullying, and the emotional impact of socio-economic hardship,” Selala said.

ALSO READ: Suicide tops unnatural death claims in Discovery Life’s 2024 report

Suicide

Selala added that for young people living with disabilities, the risks can be even higher due to stigma, exclusion, and limited access to support services.

“The DWYPD emphasises that suicide is preventable. Protecting the mental well-being of young people requires a society-wide commitment. Families, schools, government departments, faith-based organisations, youth formations, and communities must collectively create safe, supportive environments where young people feel seen, heard and valued.”

Proactive

The DWYPD has called for greater investment in psychosocial services, including trained counsellors, social workers, and youth workers:

Access to mental health support within schools, communities, and youth-serving institutions.

Strengthened early intervention systems to identify warning signs before crises occur.

Community awareness campaigns to reduce stigma around mental illness and encourage help-seeking behaviour.

Support for families and caregivers, equipping them to respond compassionately and effectively.

The department urged the public to recognise the signs of distress among young people, including withdrawal, hopelessness, changes in behaviour, substance abuse, and talk of self-harm, saying early intervention is critical – and can save lives.”

ALSO READ: Nathi Mthethwa’s death: No sign of struggle or drugs at the scene, say French authorities