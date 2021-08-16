Two suspects nabbed for R14m PPE corruption at the NHLS get bail

Citizen reporter

Two suspects arrested for tender corruption involving personal protective equipment (PPE) at the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) on Monday were released on bail R20,000 bail each.

NHLS chief financial officer, Michael Sass, and businesswoman Felicia Sekete appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for their formal bail application.

The state did not oppose bail.

Sass and Sekete were arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng on Sunday in connection with tender corruption amounting to R14.4 million.

They face charges of theft, fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) relating to the awarding of PPE tenders.

The court found that it was in the interest of justice to release them on bail. As part of their bail conditions, the pair is expected to hand over their passports to the investigating officer.

The case was postponed to 5 October 2021.

