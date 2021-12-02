Security officer gets 25 years in jail for murder

Citizen Reporter

The High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Local Division, Johannesburg has sentenced a former police officer, Siphiwe Ndlovu to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment for the murder of a civilian in Katlehong during the first lockdown.

Ndlovu was sentenced to 25 years for murder, five years for each of the three counts of attempted murder, five years for unlawful possession of firearm and two years for possession of ammunition without license.

According to the NPA, Sibusiso Amos was fatally shot by a security officer in March 2020 at Vosloorus when Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers were enforcing Level 5 lockdown regulations.

Amos was shot inside the yard at his home after an argument broke out between him and the EMPD officers that were chasing patrons from a nearby tavern.

Three children that were in the house were also wounded during the shooting.

Amos was shot at close range with live ammunition, while standing behind a locked burglar gate. The bullet was fired from one of the EMPD officers’ shot gun.

“Ndlovu told the court that he picked up the gun soon after the officer fell down following an attack from members of the community. He then saw a scuffle inside the yard between Amos and EMPD officers. He approached and fired shots towards Amos to scare him off in order to stop the scuffle,” said the NPA.

In giving reasons for the departure from the minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years for murder, the Judge, Thifhelimbilu Mudau remarked that Ndlovu’s murder was a senseless killing, in full view of his family members. He said that the accused was in a position of power and authority as he acted with EMPD. There was an unequal balance of power as the deceased was unarmed on the locked veranda. The deceased was unable to protect himself.

Although he could have assisted the deceased after he was shot, Ndlovu just walked away without helping or securing the scene.