Woman accused of arranging hit on family undergoes mental evaluation

The murder case against a North West woman accused of orchestrating the killing of four of her family members has been postponed to Tuesday in order for her to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Onthantile Sebati, 20, and her two co-accused – Tumelo Mokone, 23, and Kagiso Mokone, 23 – appeared before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday following their arrests in December last year.

They face four counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and theft.

It is alleged that Sebati, who was a minor at the time, conspired with her co-accused to kill her family members on 6 December 2016, while the family was at home in Mmakau in the North West.

Sebati allegedly went outside to dispose of water when she heard gunshots inside the house. A 42-year-old father, a 40-year-old mother, a 19-year-old pregnant sister and a 6-year-old brother were all shot dead.

Sebati and her co-accused were arrested on 17 and 18 December 2021, after she handed herself to the police and confessed to being behind the killing of her family by hiring the two co-accused.

During their appearance in court on Thursday, the affidavits of the three accused were read and they acknowledged that they understood that they are facing schedule 6 offences.

However, they asked the court to be released on R1,000 bail each after saying their financial situation was dire.

The State asked for the matter to be postponed as the report received from the Department of Social Development recommended Sebati should be sent for psychiatric assessment at the district surgent.

The court granted the postponement for psychiatric assessment and the accused were remanded in custody.

