Police officers plead not guilty to murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba during Wits protest

The four police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba have officially pleaded not guilty on all charges against them.

The trial of Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Motseothata Boitumelo, 43, Madimeja Lekgodi, 37, and Victor Nkosinathi Mohammed, 51, got underway at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday almost a year after Ntumba died during a student protest outside Wits University.

The first witness has since taken the stand with the trial expected to last 30 days.

The accused, who were arrested in March 2021, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Ntumba, who was a bystander, was killed during the protests over historical debt in Braamfontein on 10 March.

The 35-year-old had just come out of a doctor’s office when he was shot with a rubber bullet as the officers tried to disperse the protesting students.

Magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni had previously granted the four accused R8,000 bail each in March last year.

Sibanyoni at the time said there was no evidence produced in court that proved that the suspects were flight risks.

Officers left scene

During the bail application, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) revealed that the officers left the scene without helping the dying Ntumba.

Ipid investigating officer, Judy Thwala, told the court the accused got into the Nyala and drove away even after an eyewitness alerted them of the injured Ntumba.

The police watchdog’s affidavit further indicated that Ntumba was shot and killed with a rubber bullet at close range, approximately 4m.

Thwala stated upon arrival at the scene, she found the deceased lying on the pavement with three bullet wounds.

The officers also ignored the possibility of serious injury or death by shooting at close range and without warning on non-violent students, according to Ipid.

The officers were part of the Public Order Policing (POP) unit.