Mafe’s bail application moved due to Covid infection

Getrude Makhafola

The bail application for alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe that was scheduled for Saturday will be heard next weekend.

Mafe is currently in isolation at Pollsmoor prison after testing positive for Covid-19, and will only be out of isolation on Monday, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntababazalila.

“On Tuesday, the court was advised that Mafe contracted Covid-19 and is in isolation. Today, the State, defence and the Acting President of the Regional Court met virtually to discuss the logistics of the bail application.

“The parties agreed with the defence as they are unable to consult with Mafe until he completes his isolation on 24 January 2022.”

Mafe, 49, was released from the Valkenberg psychiatric hospital after Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe ruled that the 30-day mental observation was unlawful.

Mafe, who hails from Khayelitsha, was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

A report by News24 on Friday detailed how Mafe entered the National Key Point and spent New Year’s Day inside as on-duty police officers neglected their work. Mafe then reportedly set a pile of boxes on fire 26 hours later.

He was also said to have called the police from inside, indicating that he was planning on starting a fire unless Janusz Walus, who was jailed for killing anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani, was freed from prison.

The officers, who slept, while others had earphones on, were reportedly facing a disciplinary hearing.

The 2 January fire burned for two days as teams of firefighters battled to control the blaze. Parliament’s Old and New Assembly buildings were gutted.

Investigations into the fire by the Hawks continue.

The alleged arsonist faces charges of housebreaking, arson, theft and terrorism.

