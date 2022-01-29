Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe intends to sue government, court hears

Molefe Seeletsa

Suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Christmas Mafe says he intends to sue the state for causing reputational damages.

Mafe returned to the dock on Saturday after his bail hearing was postponed becuase the 49-year-old tested positive for Covid-19.

The state is opposing the bail application.

Not guilty

The suspect took to the stand indicating that he will plead not guilty to all charges he is facing.

During the court proceedings, Mafe explained – in isiXhosa – why he went on a hunger strike while in prison, accusing government of failing to feed him when he was homeless.

“Why does the state want to feed me now in custody?” he asked.

The 49-year-old, who resides in Khayelitsha, also refuted claims that he is mentally ill.

The suspect also argued that he won’t be a flight risk if granted bail, further signaling his intention to sue government for damages to his reputation.

“I want to sue the state, but in the High Court,” Mafe said

Earlier, Mafe told the court that he left Mahikeng, where he is originally, after dropping out of school in Grade 11 to find work.

But after battling to find a job in Johannesburg and Pretoria, he moved to Cape Town where he found employment at a bakery.

He said he lost his job in 2018.

“As a poor and unemployed man, I would sometimes sleep at the [Cape Town] City Hall,” he said in isiXhosa.

Release from Valkenberg

His appearance in court came after he was released from the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town following a court order.

The Western Cape High Court last Tuesday declared Mafe’s referral to the psychiatric hospital for a 30-day mental observation was unlawful.

Judge President John Hlophe ordered that Mafe be released immediately and transferred to Pollsmoor Correctional Centre.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) indicated that Mafe was only admitted for mental observation because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia with paranoia, but acknowledged there were “irregularities” in regards to the referral.

Mafe’s legal team – which includes advocates, Dali Mpofu and Luvuyo Godla – had challenged the referral, arguing that it was unlawful and unconstitutional.