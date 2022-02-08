Suspected St George’s Cathedral arsonist due in court

Citizen Reporter

The man suspected of being involved in a fire that broke out at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Sunday is due in court, after being arrested.

Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed in a statement that a 40-year-old man had been apprehended after investigations into the fire that broke out in the cathedral’s basement.

Trout said surveillance cameras from a nearby establishment captured footage of a possible suspect, spotted close to the crime scene.

The man now faces a charge of arson, and is expected to appear in court today.

No damage done

The dean at the cathedral, Michael Weeder, said in a note to his parish on Sunday the fire was “an act of arson”.

“It appears that a lit piece of cotton/gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral’s (main)… entrance,” he said.

“Someone was spotted running away from the cathedral.”

Firefighters were quick to douse the blaze, with Weeder confirming “no discernible damage” was done.

The cathedral is the site where Archbishop Desmond Tutu is buried.

His ashes were interred on 2 January, which is just blocks away from the now gutted Parliament, set ablaze on the same day he was laid to rest.

Mafe due in court on Friday

Zandile Mafe, the man suspected to be the arsonist who started the fire that destroyed Parliament, is in custody awaiting trial after his application for bail was denied on Friday.

Mafe has since instructed his legal team – consisting of advocate Dali Mpofu and attorney Luvuyo Godla – to appeal the ruling.

He is set to return to court next Friday.

Last Saturday, Mafe dismissed suggestions that he is mentally ill and revealed that he intends to sue the state for the reputational damage caused to him.

He had also argued that he would “stay at home and watch my DStv” if he was granted bail.

The 49-year-old was admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for a 30-day mental observation earlier this month after being diagnosed with schizophrenia with paranoia.

Mafe is facing six charges, including one count of terrorism, two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, and possession of explosive devices.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by AFP.