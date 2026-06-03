‘I’ve never dreamt wearing an orange uniform’: Usindiso building fire accused maintains innocence

Judgment was expected to be delivered on Wednesday.

The verdict in the Usindiso building fire trial has been delayed, with the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg postponing its judgment in the case against self-confessed arsonist Sthembiso Lawrence Mdlalose to next month.

Mdlalose is facing multiple serious charges, including murder, attempted murder and arson, linked to the devastating blaze that tore through a hijacked building in Marshalltown on 31 August 2023.

The tragedy claimed 76 lives and left numerous others injured, marking one of the deadliest urban fires.

Usindiso building fire trial postponed

The postponement follows a request by prosecutor Thami Mpekana, who indicated that additional steps were needed to comply with a directive issued by the court.

The order requires both the prosecution and defence to resolve discrepancies between post-mortem findings and photographic evidence from the crime scene.

“As per the directives, we need to visit the mortuary as well as get a photographer,” Mpekana said.

The parties have agreed on 21 July as the new date, although the defence has urged the court to treat the postponement as final.

Accused eager for outcome

Before court proceedings began, Mdlalose stressed that he wanted to know his fate.

“I can’t wait for the judgment; it’s about time. Probably even the public is ready for the judgment; to see the outcome,” the accused told journalists on Wednesday.

He also maintained his innocence.

“I’ve never dreamt of getting a verdict that is guilty. I’ve never dreamt wearing an orange uniform. I’ve never dreamt being sentenced.

“So, if you have never dreamt it, you can never live it. I’ve always dreamt of being outside. I know that I am an innocent man,” he said.

Mdlalose initially admitted to starting the fire before a commission of inquiry, chaired by retired judge Sisi Khampepe, in September 2023.

However, he later retracted this statement during trial, claiming he made it under distress to avoid homelessness.

He reportedly also told the court he was under the influence of drugs at the time he deposed his confession statement before a magistrate.

Last September, Mdlalose walked out of court as the state questioned him over his “contradictory” evidence.

State’s version of events

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the incident began with a violent confrontation between Mdlalose and another Usindiso resident, identified only as “KB”.

Prosecutors allege the dispute was related to money from drug sales, with Mdlalose accused of assaulting KB until he lost consciousness.

Believing the man to be dead, the accused allegedly attempted to cover up the incident.

The state claims Mdlalose bought petrol, returned to the building, and set KB alight after dousing his body with fuel.

The fire is said to have spread rapidly throughout the building, leading to the mass casualties.