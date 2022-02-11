Parliament fire: State awaiting evidence as Zandile Mafe’s case postponed

Citizen Reporter

The case against suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe has been postponed by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to 25 March for further investigations.

Magistrate Michelle Adams on Friday granted the state a six-week postponement to finish its investigation following a request from Prosecutor Mervyn Menigo, TimesLIVE reported.

During the court proceedings, Menigo revealed that the state’s investigation was ongoing as some forensic reports were still outstanding.

He also told the court that some items of Mafe’s clothing were still being examined, while other items that were found in the accused’s possession needed to be identified.

“A cellphone in possession of the accused has delivered certain records, and certain leads coming from the phone have to be followed up and statements obtained,” the state prosecutor said.

Menigo indicated that the state was also awaiting a final report on video footage, which allegedly shows Mafe inside Parliament.

Bail denied

Mafe was denied last week Friday, with Adams ruling that the defence failed to prove why the suspect deserved to be released.

“The applicant did not satisfy the court that exceptional circumstances exist which in the interests of justice permit his release. [Therefore], the application [for the accused] to be released on bail has been refused,” she said.

While Mafe’s legal team intends to appeal the ruling, Western Cape acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advocate Nicolette Bell indicated that the state will oppose “any appeal the defence plans to launch”.

During his bail application, Mafe dismissed suggestions that he is mentally ill and revealed that he intends to sue the state for the reputational damage caused to him.

He had also argued that he would “stay at home and watch my DStv” if he was granted bail.

The 49-year-old was admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for a 30-day mental observation earlier this month after being diagnosed with schizophrenia with paranoia.

Mafe was released from the hospital two weeks ago, after Mafe’s defence applied for a review of his referral.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe found that the correct processes had not been followed.

Charges

Mafe is facing six charges, including one count of terrorism, two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, and possession of explosive devices.

The suspect was arrested in connection with the Parliament fire on 2 January that destroyed the Old and the New Assembly buildings.

He was allegedly caught with stolen property after gaining entry to the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town.

According to News24, Mafe spent the entire New Year’s Day inside Parliament having entered after midnight.

The 49-year-old reportedly avoided detection by crawling, and covered his head with a jacket.

He allegedly set a pile of boxes on fire 26 hours later and then called the police from inside the National Assembly.

According to the state, Mafe demanded in his affidavit that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign by 8 January, that Chris Hani’s murderer, Janusz Walus, be released from prison on 11 February and that a R1,500 grant be provided to unemployed people after the burning of Parliament.