UFS to go ahead with mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy

The University of the Free State (UFS) is set to enforce its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy following a court victory.

Bloemfontein High Court on Friday struck Free State for Choice’s (FS4C’s) interdict application off the roll.

The court ruled that FS4C had failed to prove that the matter was urgent.

The university has welcomed the ruling, and confirmed that it will go ahead with the implementation of the vaccine policy on Monday.

“Although the university management respects the outcome and decision of the court, the UFS was never of the view that the implementation of the policy should be set aside.

“The university confirms the stipulations in the policy, that – as from 14 February 2022 – staff, students, and visitors will either be required to be vaccinated, to upload a negative Covid-19 PCR test (not older than a week) on its campus access system if they are not vaccinated, or to have an approved deferral or an approved exemption, in order to access campus.

“The university management remains of the view that the implementation of the policy is consistent with its prerogative and obligation to maintain a safe working and learning environment for its staff, students, and visitors,” UFS communication and marketing, Lacea Loader said in a statement.

Mandatory vaccinations

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla revealed in August last year that government had discussions regarding the compulsory vaccination of adults against Covid-19.

Phaahla indicated at the time that mandatory vaccinations would likely be aimed at workplaces, restaurants, cinemas, sport venues and gyms.

On why mandatory vaccinations are required, Discovery’s Dr Ron Whelan in October said: “In-depth consideration of the organisation’s moral, social, ethical and legal obligations; culture, purpose and values form the backbone of the policy.”

In addition, Covid-19 is considered an “unprecedented health tragedy”, with more than 255,000 deaths in South Africa since May 2020.

Covid-19 vaccinations have proven to be effective in reducing the death rate by 93%, while it curbs infection by up to 80% and admission into ICU by 92%.

