Father who allegedly raped his 20-month-old also tried to rape his mother

Citizen Reporter

A Port St Johns father who allegedly raped his 20-month-old daughter also tried to rape his mother.

Twenty-seven-year-old Esethu Mamlambo appeared in the Port St Johns magistrates’ court on Monday, on charges of rape and murder.

His daughter died in hospital after the rape ordeal.

Mamlambo was apprehended by community members and handed to the police on 3 February 2022, after his sister allegedly caught him raping his daughter at Ntsimbini Area.

It is believed that before raping his infant daughter, Mamlambo had been violent towards his family members and even attempted to rape his mother.

The case has been postponed to 23 February to allow him to secure the services of a legal aid attorney.

When Mamlambo made his first appearance last Monday, prosecutor Justice Tsala requested that he be sent for a mental evaluation.

Mamlambo has been described as aggressive and was acting “strangely” while in custody.

He’d smeared himself with his faeces while in the holding cells.

During his latest appearance he told the court that his name was not Esethu Mamlambo, but Thabo Witbooi.

ALSO READ: 20-month-old dies after rape ordeal, father arrested

The prosecutor told the court that the local health centre had asked the court to write a letter to Mthatha Regional Hospital for him to be mentally assessed there.

When the court informed Mamlambo of his rights, he initially said he wants to conduct his defence, because his “religion does not permit that someone lies on his behalf”.

But when that was still being interpreted, he changed his tune and told the court that he does not have money but he wants a “proper and honest lawyer with a proven track record”.

Magistrate Fika Mgudlwa postponed the matter for legal representation without addressing the mental evaluation challenge.

The police had to drag Mamlambo back to the holding cells because he refused to leave the court. He demanded that a lawyer be made available immediately so that his case can be finalised.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Father who allegedly raped 20-month-old was caught by his sister