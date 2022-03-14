Advocates for Transformation on the hunt for new representative after Dali Mpofu’s term expires

Citizen Reporter

Senior advocate Dali Mpofu’s time as Advocates for Transformation’s (ATF) representative in the Judicial Service Committee (JSC) has come to an end, the national chairperson said in a statement on Sunday.

ATF chairperson Myron Dewrance said the body noted Mpofu’s term as representative had lapsed on 10 February.

At an AGM held in Bloemfontein in June 2017, AFT said its candidate would service on the JSC, through the General Council of the Bar, for a two-year term, for a maximum of two terms.

Mpofu was first elected to serve on the JSC for one term that year, and re-elected at a later AGM in 2019.

“AFT is presently engaged in a process to identify a suitable successor, and the Commission will be advised in due course of the successor,” Dewrance said.

Last week, Mpofu hit back at President Cyril Raamphosa’s that JSC went beyond its mandate by recommending Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya as South Africa’s next chief justice.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was appointed for the top judicial post on Thursday, with duties to start on 1 April. This despite the JSC’s recommendation in February for Maya to take over the job.

Mpofu on Friday said Ramaphosa’s remarks that the JSC went beyond its remit by recommending Judge Maya, when there were three other judges nominated for the position, was incorrect.

“That view has also been bandied about by various other people [and] it’s an incorrect view, it’s just a wrong view,” Mpofu said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika, in his capacity as one of the spokespersons for the JSC.

