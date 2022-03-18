Businessman Edwin Sodi granted R150k bail in assault case

Siyanda Ndlovu

Controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi on Friday was granted R150,000 bail by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Sodi has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH), and pointing of a firearm.

It is alleged that Sodi attacked his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata and a friend in the couple’s Bryanston home Thursday last week.

The businessman allegedly fired gunshots several times. He was charged on Tuesday and handed himself over to police following Lerata laying charges against him.

ALSO READ: Edwin Sodi’s luxury cars ‘officially’ taken away by AFU

In support of his application, on Friday, Sodi submitted an affidavit detailing his personal circumstances, what he does for a living, his assets as well as his version of what transpired on the night of the incident.

Advocate Laurence Hodes, Sodi’s legal representative, suggested bail at R100,000 and asked the court to set conditions to restrict his movements such as reporting to the nearest police station and that he is amenable to house arrest.

Hodes argued that in deciding whether or not Sodi was suitable to be admitted into bail, the court must consider the strength of the state’s case and not to determine the guilt or innocence of the accused.

However, the prosecution team opposed the bail and said: “Based on the submissions made by the state, there is a real risk to the complainant as well as a possibility that the applicant will interfere with state witnesses. Therefore the state submits that bail should be refused.”

Matter to be before court again on 31 May, while further investigations are conducted. According to the conditions, he is regarded to be under house arrest.— NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) March 18, 2022

Yusuf Baba, on behalf of the prosecution, argued that gender-based violence (GBV) was rooted in “structural inequalities between men and women and… characterised by the use and abuse of physical, emotional, financial power and control.

“GBV in our country is rampant and women depend on our courts to uphold their rights”

Magistrate Nielen Karrikan said that he carefully considered the prosecution’s passionate address in relation to GBV and granted Sodi bail at R150,000, which is R50,000 more than his defence motivated for.

In his bail conditions, Sodi has been ordered not to communicate or interfere with any of the witnesses directly or indirectly, and that he remains at his premises. Any movement to be communicated with investigating officer.

“There is no reporting condition made as investigating officer knows where he resides and can check on him any time,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a tweet.

Corruption case

Sodi is one of the suspects accused of having profited from the dodgy Free State asbestos audit tender worth R255 million.

Last year in october his assets were officially seized on behalf of the court as requested by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

The seizure came after the AFU had obtained a restraint order from the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein to put a freeze on any attempt to rid the assets. The AFU reportedly froze R300 million in assets belonging to the suspects.

A Ferrari, as well as a Bentley Continental convertible worth R3 million each, were taken away.

In addition, third parties in possession of Sodi’s listed assets – whom in an event were borrowed to them – were required to return the assets according to court documents.