Rhodes University finance administrator convicted after ‘stealing’ R480k

Citizen Reporter

A Rhodes University finance administrator has been found guilty on numerous counts of forgery, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The Gqeberha Commercial Crime Court on Thursday handed judgment against Wendy Zimasa Xabiya.

This comes after the 32-year-old defrauded the university in Makhanda of cash to the value of more than R480 000, in fraudulent travel and subsistence claims.

The crimes occurred during the period between 1 January 2017 and 1 December 2018.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, after Xabiya processed the fraudulent claims, the funds were deposited unlawfully into her accounts for her personal enrichment.

“The university, on discovering the abnormality, referred the matter to Gqeberha based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for probing which led to her arrest on 3 December 2021.

“She made a short court appearance on the same day and was released on a warning,” Mgolodela said in a statement.

Xabiya’s conviction came after a series of court appearances.

The matter was remanded to 20 June 2022 for sentencing.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

