Court case against alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe postponed

The case against Zandile Mafe, the man accused of starting the fire that destroyed large parts of Parliament, has been postponed to May.

Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday on charges arson and terrorism.

The postponement was granted after the state requested it.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the state needs at least six weeks to finalise its investigation.

“The crime scene is still active in Parliament. Forensic investigators were only allowed in the building in Parliament on the 15th of March. They are still busy with that investigation with the estimate that they will need at least six weeks to finalise the investigation,” said Ntabazalila.

According to Jacaranda FM, Ntabazalila added that Mafe is still the only suspect that the NPA has identified in connection with the fire.

Previous postponement

Mafe’s case was previously postponed on 11 February.

That postponement was also granted so that the state could finish its investigations.

At the time, state prosecutor Mervyn Menigo said some forensic reports were still outstanding.

Bail denied

Mafe’s bail application was denied on 4 February by the Cape Town Regional Court.

The court ruled that Mafe failed to prove why he deserved to be released on bail.

“The applicant did not satisfy the court that exceptional circumstances exist which in the interests of justice permit his release. [Therefore], the application [for the accused] to be released on bail has been refused,” Magistrate Michelle Adams ruled.