JUST IN: NPA gets good news in Timothy Omotoso case

Omotoso could face renewed legal scrutiny.

The legal battle involving Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been revived after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) successfully obtained leave to appeal his acquittal.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) granted the NPA’s application on Wednesday, 15 July 2026,, effectively reopening a case that had previously concluded last year.

Omotoso, along with Lusanda Solani and Zukiswa Sitho, was acquitted of 32 charges in April 2025.

These charges included racketeering, human trafficking, rape, and sexual assault.

The trio had stood trial in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha, where Judge Irma Schoeman presided over the matter.

Following the acquittal, the NPA challenged the outcome in the high court in October 2025, arguing that the judge erred in discharging the three individuals.

Now, the SCA ruled the prosecuting authority’s appeal application against Schoeman’s judgment can proceed in the appellant court.

NPA Welcomes the SCA Order Granting NPA Leave to Appeal Omotoso Acquittal Judgment pic.twitter.com/lLIVCZLQDc — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) July 15, 2026

This is a developing story