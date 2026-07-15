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JUST IN: NPA gets good news in Timothy Omotoso case

Picture of Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

2 minute read

15 July 2026

01:27 pm

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Omotoso could face renewed legal scrutiny.

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso rape trial

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso appears at the the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on on 2 April 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

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The legal battle involving Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been revived after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) successfully obtained leave to appeal his acquittal.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) granted the NPA’s application on Wednesday, 15 July 2026,, effectively reopening a case that had previously concluded last year.

Omotoso, along with Lusanda Solani and Zukiswa Sitho, was acquitted of 32 charges in April 2025.

These charges included racketeering, human trafficking, rape, and sexual assault.

The trio had stood trial in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha, where Judge Irma Schoeman presided over the matter.

Following the acquittal, the NPA challenged the outcome in the high court in October 2025, arguing that the judge erred in discharging the three individuals.

Now, the SCA ruled the prosecuting authority’s appeal application against Schoeman’s judgment can proceed in the appellant court.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

appeal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Rape sexual assault Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Timothy Omotoso

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