Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
4 minute read
4 Apr 2022
5:30 am
Courts

Respected paediatric surgeon set to stand trial for murder

Bernadette Wicks

The revered paediatric surgeon is accused of gross negligence leading to patient deaths.

Once revered paediatric surgeon and Wits University professor emeritus Peter Beale is now set to stand trial for murder in a watershed case that has thrust the culpability of doctors in South Africa to the fore. Courtroom reckoning after 10-year-old death Beale’s courtroom reckoning comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2019 moved to criminally charge him over the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed. Since then, he has also been charged with culpable homicide over the death of 21-month-old Alissa Strydom. Beale is due back in court on 16 January next year, but his case could be heard earlier...

Read more on these topics