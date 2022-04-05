South Africa’s youngest recorded serial rapist ever handed 30 year prison sentence

Kgomotso Phooko

A 17-year-old teenage boy believed to be the youngest recorded serial rapist in South Africa has been sentenced to an effective 30 years in prison.

According to the police statement the teenage rapist who was only 15-years old at the time of the incidents is now in the books as the youngest rapist in the history of South Africa.

According to Gauteng SAPS spokerperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello the boy was convicted of three rape charges which took place around 2020 in Katlehong.

The boys aged between eight and 10-years-old then were raped on different occasions by the teenager.

The Gauteng Regional Courting sitting in Palm Ridge handed the hefty sentence to the rapist on 30 March 2022.

Investigations

“The case was assigned to Sergeant Renny Matshavha, a detective based at Katlehong Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence (FCS) unit.” said Sello

Detective Matshavha immediately commenced with her investigation and pieced all the available evidence together. It was her quality investigation which resulted in a solid case brought against the young boy accused in court who was ultimately sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for three counts of rape.

The Acting Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of SAPS, Major General Girly Mbele has welcomed the harsh sentence and commended the investigating officer for leading quality investigation.

“The sentence handed down to the 17-year-old convicted serial rapist is a bitter-sweet success. It cannot have been easy for Sergeant Matshavha to investigate a case whereby the perpetrator is a child, but she persevered in seeking justice for the three minor victims and their families.

“Our relentless efforts in addressing the profileration of sexual offences will restore the communities faith in the South African Police Service,” said Major General Mbele

