Serial rapist jailed for three life terms after attacks on victims as young as 11

The victims were aged 24, 17 and 11 when the offences were committed.

A 31‑year‑old serial rapist has been condemned to three life sentences after preying on victims as young as 11, in a ruling hailed as a decisive blow against gender‑based violence (GBV).

Sibulele Fempulana appeared in the Mthatha Regional Court on Wednesday following his conviction on three counts of rape.

The court ordered that one life sentence be served consecutively to two life sentences, meaning he must serve two life terms before being considered for parole.

Rapes

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the victims were aged 24, 17 and 11 when the offences were committed.

“It is in relation to the rape of the 11‑year‑old that Magistrate Litha Madikizela ordered it run consecutively,” said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

The court heard that in 2019, Fempulana was employed at a construction site in Ngqeleni. During his stay, he became known to the 24‑year‑old complainant as he was in a relationship with her sister.

On 23 November 2019, he followed the complainant from a tavern, dragged her into the bushes and raped her multiple times before returning to the tavern.

“On arrival at her home, the complainant informed her sister and the police were called. He was arrested on the same day. After numerous appearances, the case against the accused was withdrawn by the Ngqeleni Magistrates’ Court, against the prosecution’s protestations,” Tyali said.

Serial rape

His crimes continued. In 2022, Fempulana moved to Libode, where he worked on a construction project. On 6 August 2022, he dragged an 11‑year‑old girl into a forest and raped her before vanishing from town.

The specimen taken from him in 2019 was later linked to the Libode case.

Tyali said that while police were still hunting him, Fempulana raped a 17‑year‑old in Mqanduli, less than 100km from Ngqeleni and Libode.

“The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions decided that the Ngqeleni matter be re‑enrolled, and charges against the accused were centralised. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.”

Evidence

Acting regional court prosecutor Afikile Sovendle led the evidence of all three victims, assisted by court preparation officer (CPO) Nontlahla Siphika.

Tyali said the State also submitted medical reports.

“The accused maintained that there was consent that was granted by the victims; he contradicted himself in cross‑examination, and he asked to exercise his right to remain silent.

“After submission of the Victim Impact Statements, also prepared by the CPO, the court found no substantial and compelling circumstances for it to depart from the prescribed minimum sentence,” Tyali said.

GBV

Welcoming the sentence, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Samkelo Mtwana commended the prosecution and investigation teams.

He also praised the victims for their courage in reporting the crimes and testifying in court.

The NPA said it remains resolute in its commitment to vigorously prosecuting GBV cases and ensuring survivors are protected and supported throughout the justice process.