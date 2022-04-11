WATCH LIVE: Zuma in court for corruption trial

Citizen Reporter

Former President Jacob Zuma’s ongoing corruption trial will once again be taking place in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face several charges including fraud, racketeering and money laundering linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said during a media briefing on Sunday Zuma was looking for his ‘fair’ day in court.

Manyi also revealed on Sunday Zuma will be seeking private prosecution against state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer in his trial.

Watch the live proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below.

Manyi said Zuma will seek a postponement of his corruption trial, which the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said was concerning.

While the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed a second application for leave to appeal by Zuma, the former president is now trying to get Judge President Mandisa Maya to intervene and is filing a reconsideration application.

The NPA said it is ready to proceed with the trial, but Zuma’s legal team’s delaying tactics continue to stall the proceedings.

Zuma was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but Manyi reportedly said he was not well enough, and would not be appearing.