Old wounds reopened for Senzo’s family as murder trial postponed again

Marizka Coetzer

The family of slain soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa are battling to cope with the drama surrounding the trial of his alleged killers, especially after a new Netflix documentary with a focus on the murder was recently released, and yet another postponement of the trial.

Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting the home of his then-girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

A full courtroom waited eagerly for the case against the five accused to commence as the accused arrived in drips and drabs on Monday morning.

The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa matter appearing in the Pretoria High Court, Mthobisi Prince Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli Sifiso and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, 11 April 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

When they finally arrived, the five accused, Muzikawukhulelwa S’Themba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifokuhle Nkani Sifiso Ntuli sat in the dock of the Pretoria High Court with their heads down.

The case was eventually postponed to allow for one of the accused to consult with his legal team.

Also Read: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to Tuesday

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a license, and the possession of ammunition.

In the past eight years, many speculations surrounding the murder, included that it was a possible hit or involved a love triangle.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit led by Advocate Gerrie Nel who had a watching brief on behalf of Senzo’s mother Ntombifuthi Meyiwa said that the postponement was disappointing.

Also Read: Police know who ‘mastermind behind Meyiwa murder’ is, says Gerrie Nel

Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi in the dock with the other five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa matter, at the Pretoria High Court, 11 April 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“It is reasonable to allow accused five the opportunity to consult with his counsel,” he said.

Nel added the court and police owed the community, the supporters, and the family justice.

Meyiwa’s two sisters Zuma and Nomalanga Meyiwa were emotional when they spoke about his death and the case.

“We are trying to cope but it is very hard. We hope for justice, that’s all we hope for,” Zama said.

Nomalanga said the continued delays weren’t making things any easier.

“We are hoping to hear the truth,” she said.

The new documentary on Netflix about Meyiwa has also opened old wounds.

“Watching it felt like the day we heard the news of his passing,” a tearful Zama said.

Monday’s postponement was the result of Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing Ntuli, asking Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela to postpone the matter to give her time to consult her client about the statements the state released two weeks before the trial was set to go to court.

Mshololo said not only was her client in Ebongweni Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad and her chambers in Durban, but she also wasn’t allowed to consult with him.

Prosecutor George Baloyi said it was easy to blame the state and added three witness statements were disclosed because the witnesses feared for their lives and had to be placed in witness protection.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, representing the four other accused, said he was between a rock and a hard place because his clients were ready to go on trial.

Teffo also complained of not having enough time to consult with his clients who were kept at different prisons, namely Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services and Leeuwkop Correctional Services.

Neither Meyiwa’s wife Mandisa, nor his girlfriend Khumalo attended the court appearance.

Also Read: Kelly, other witnesses hiding things about Senzo’s murder – former investigating officer

Attorney Magdalene Moonsamy was in court as a watching brief for Khumalo, who is expected to testify later.

marizkac@citizen.co.za