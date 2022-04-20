Esther Mahlangu’s alleged attacker changes his mind about representing himself

Citizen Reporter

The case against the man accused of assaulting world-renowned Ndebele artist, Esther Mahlangu, on Wednesday was postponed to 26 April 2022.

This after Simon Kgantshi Skosana requested legal representation from Legal Aid South Africa after he had previously said he would represent himself in court.

Skosana appeared before the Mdutjana Magistrate’s Court in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was charged over the 19 March incident in which Mahlangu was assaulted, strangled and robbed at her home in Mthambothini, near Siyabuswa.

ALSO READ: Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu assaulted, robbed in her home

The incident happened as the 87-year-old, who was alone in the house at the time, prepared to take a nap.

According to police, Skosana allegedly searched Mahlangu’s bedroom and took a safe containing a 7. 65 mm pistol as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Mahlangu could not recall what happened to her, but after gaining consciousness, she realised that her home had been ransacked.

The other man arrested in connection with the case, Jan Masilela, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm. This after he was allegedly found in possession of Mahlangu’s stolen firearm.

Masilela was released on R3 000 bail earlier this month and was expected to appear in court on 10 May.

Meanwhile, the case against Skosana was postponed to 26 April for a formal bail application.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Police offer R50k reward for information on Esther Mahlangu’s robbery