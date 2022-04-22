Zimbabwean national handed two life sentences for rape and murder of British businesswoman living in SA

Faizel Patel

A 32-year-old Zimbabwean national has been handed two life sentences for raping and killing a British businesswoman living in South Africa.

Andrea Imbayarwo appeared in the Limpopo Division of the High Court in Polokwane on Thursday where the hefty sentence was handed down.

Imbayarwo was convicted for raping and killing Christine Robinson, who was the owner of Raditau Lodge in Thabazimbi in the Waterberg District in 2014.

The 59-year-old former teacher, who was originally from Liverpool, had been living in the country for a decade.

Robinson was found in her bedroom on the morning of 30 July with the knife still stuck in her neck.

Police spokesperson Lt. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said investigations revealed Imbayarwo who was employed at the Lodge was missing after Robinson was killed

“It was then discovered that the same person has on 30 July 2014 in the early hours of the morning, hired a vehicle to take him to Beitbridge Border Post with the aim to go to Zimbabwe. On 30 July 2020 the Police received information from a reliable source of the location of the accused and he was arrested.”

“Further investigations revealed that the victim was also raped and robbed of some valuables. The was never granted bail until he was sentenced,” Ledwaba said.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the hefty sentence handed down against Imbayarwo.

Meanwhile, Police in Limpopo arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old farmer and his wife.

The elderly couple died after their farmhouse was allegedly set on fire during a house robbery on their farm at Levubu outside Thohoyandou on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers were informed of the incident and reportedly found the farm house on fire, with farmer and his wife still inside.

The couple have been identified as Frans and Ingrid Koch.

