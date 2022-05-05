Ballito woman who drowned child in bucket of water to appear in court

Citizen Reporter

A Ballito woman charged with murdering her daughter is expected to appear in court on Thursday at the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court according to a report by the North Coast Courier.

North Coast residents woke up on Freedom Day last Wednesday with the horrifying news of a four-year-old toddler drowned in a bucket of water, allegedly by her mother.

The 45-year-old mother is in custody at Umhlali Saps pending further investigations and the finalisation of DNA results.

The mother allegedly told police her daughter was “difficult and troubling her”, so she decided to drown her.

A police source told the Courier that the woman said the child did not go to school because she was sick and was continuously complaining of a sore throat and stomach pains.

She then told police she filled two buckets with water and placed them in the shower.

She reportedly tied the girl’s hands with duct tape and held her by her ankles, forced her daughter’s head into the bucket, and held her in that position for 20 minutes until she stopped moving.

After realising the child was dead, she took tablets and benzene intending to commit suicide but she woke up at 5 pm.

She allegedly contacted her husband in Kenya and told him what had happened.

Another Ballito mother charged with child’s murder

In a separate incident, another Ballito mother, Fungai Nyamadzawo, was charged for allegedly killing her six-year-old daughter two years ago.

She initially told police her daughter was kidnapped. The body of the child, Alexia Nyamadzawo, was found in a sugarcane field.

Lizette Lancaster, a manager at the Institute for Security Studies, said between April 2020 and March 2021, 900 children between the ages of 0-17 were murdered according to Saps crime statistics.

“Thereafter we have noticed an upward trend in the quarterly statistics in keeping with the upward trend in the number of murders in general.

“We do not have a breakdown of the number of children murdered by parents. However, traditionally, older children are most likely to be killed by their peers in fights or gang violence. Younger children are more likely to be murdered by a caregiver, relative or partner of a parent for a complex number of reasons.

“We have to investigate such a case with compassion to understand what went wrong. Many stressors contribute to such an extreme act by a parent, whether mental, physical or financial,” said Lancaster.

Five main reasons for filicide

Filicide is the term used to refer to a parent or a caregiver who kills his or her child under the age of 18.

As horrific as it is, filicide is more common than you may think.

In a published seminal article in 1969 by Forensic psychiatrist Phillip J. Resnick, a pioneer in the study of filicide research, he stated these reasons for Filicide:

1. Altruism: This is when the parent kills the child perceiving this to be in the child’s best interest. Examples of this are a child suffering for a terminal illness or preceding the parent committing suicide, as the parent may believe it unfair to leave the child behind.

2. Acute psychosis: The parent kills the child based on ideas that are inconsistent with reality. For example, the parent believes the child has been possessed by the devil.

3. Unwanted child: The child is regarded as a hindrance.

4. Accidental: The child’s death is an unintentional result of physical abuse.

5. Spousal revenge: The murder is enacted to exact revenge on the other parent.

Edited by Kgomotso Phooko

This article first appeared on North Coast Courier, by Sboniso Dlamini. Read the original article here.

