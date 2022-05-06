Getrude Makhafola
6 May 2022
5:45 am
Courts

Free State municipality bigshots ordered to pay back millions in illegal salary hike gains

The pair were given increases of around half a million each while the municipality was under administration.

The Free State High Court has ordered two senior managers at Maluti-A-Phofung to pay back illegal salary increments they received from 2020.
Two Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality (MAP) officials were ordered by the Free State High Court this week to pay back monies earned from illegal salary increments, implemented while the council was under administration. The court found that the council ignored the authority of then administrator Amos Goliath, whom they bypassed, and appointed municipal manager Futhuli Mothamaha and chief financial officer Jemina Mazinyo, and inflated their salaries while the municipality was still under administration in 2020. Mothamaha and Mazinyo's salaries were increased by an annual R440,000 and R563,000 respectively, within their first month of service. Their salaries totalled R1.9m and R1.5m per year...

