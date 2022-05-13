Diepsloot protests: Elvis Nyathi murder accused granted R3K bail each

Citizen Reporter

Seven men accused of killing Zimbabwean national, Elvis Nyathi, have been granted bail by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were back in court on Friday for their bail application in connection to Nyathi’s murder.

While the seven men were granted R3,000 bail each, their case has been postponed to 7 July for further investigations.

The suspects were ordered not to engage with the witnesses involved in the case and not contravene any law while outside.

An arrest warrant will be issued for the men if they fail to show up for their next court appearance.

Charges

The state opposed the suspect’s bail, arguing that the men may interfere with the case by intimidating witnesses, endangering the community or tampering with evidence.

The accused men are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, four counts of assault grievous bodily harm (GBH), robbery with aggravating circumstances and extortion.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that the rest of the charges stem from an alleged act of vigilantism.

“The group is alleged to have robbed some of the victims of their belongings and demanded money in exchange for the release of those in captivity,” NPA Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Nyathi was beaten and burnt to death during anti-crime protests in Diepsloot last month.

According to the police, a group of community members went door to door around 9pm and demanded passports from foreign nationals which then led to Nyathi being attacked when he tried to flee.

The mass protests were triggered by a spate of killings in Diepsloot with the community threatening to shut down the township.